Nike Air Max 97 “Court Blue” Officially Unveiled

Nike Air Max 97 is set to dazzle sneaker enthusiasts with its upcoming "Court Blue" colorway. This iteration of the iconic silhouette boasts a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads. Featuring a blend of court blue and white hues, the Air Max 97 exudes a sense of elegance and sophistication. The combination of colors adds depth and dimension to the shoe's overall aesthetic, creating a visually appealing look. Constructed with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Max 97 offers unparalleled comfort and durability.

Whether you're hitting the streets or making a fashion statement, these sneakers are designed to keep you looking and feeling great all day long. The "Court Blue" colorway is a versatile option that pairs well with a wide range of outfits, making it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. With its timeless design and superior craftsmanship, the Nike Air Max 97 is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Air Max 97 "Court Blue" and don't miss your chance to step out in style with this iconic silhouette.

"Court Blue" Nike Air Max 97

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole that reveals a long exposed air bubble. Next, the upper features an alternating pattern between blue and grey leather. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. The laces are blue and grey and the tongue is blue. The sock liner is black. Overall, this is a colorful sneaker, and the combination of blue and grey works with tons of outfits.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Court Blue” will be released during the spring season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

