Nike Air Max 97 “Medium Olive” Official Photos Revealed

Step into urban elegance with the Nike Air Max 97 in its upcoming "Medium Olive" colorway. These sneakers boast a tasteful combination of olive leather and mesh, creating a dynamic and fashion-forward design that seamlessly blends style and comfort. The "Medium Olive" edition of the Air Max 97 showcases the iconic wavy lines of the silhouette adorned with olive tones, offering a versatile and understated look. The use of both leather and mesh adds texture and depth to the sneaker, contributing to its overall visual appeal.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of this colorway, recognizing the enduring popularity of the Air Max 97 and the on-trend allure of the medium olive hues. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement, these kicks provide a perfect balance of street style and contemporary sophistication. Stay tuned for the drop date to secure your pair of the Nike Air Max 97 "Medium Olive." With its harmonious blend of materials and timeless design, this edition promises to be a standout addition to your sneaker rotation, offering a fresh take on a beloved classic.

“Medium Olive” Nike Air Max 97

The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole and a white midsole, with the usual AM97 Air Bubble sole for maximum comfort. The uppers feature an all-olive look, combining cracked leather and mesh to create a layered effect. Also, olive laces and an olive tongue are present, giving the sneakers a truly cohesive look. Finally, note that these sneakers are a WMNS exclusive release. This means only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Medium Olive” is going to drop during the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price will be $175 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

