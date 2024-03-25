Nike Air Max 1 “Burgundy Crush/Picante Red” Officially Unveiled

Introducing the Nike Air Max 1 in its striking "Burgundy Crush/Picante Red" colorway, a bold addition to the iconic Air Max lineup. This iteration of the Air Max 1 sets the stage for the vibrant burgundy and picante red overlays that command attention. The combination of these rich hues adds depth and personality to the classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Nike Air Max 1 boasts a premium construction that ensures both style and comfort.

The white base provides a clean canvas for the eye-catching burgundy and red accents to shine. It creates a visually dynamic look that exudes confidence and style. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement on the court, the Nike Air Max 1 in "Burgundy Crush/Picante Red" offers versatility and flair. With its timeless design and vibrant colorway, the Nike Air Max 1 continues to be a favorite among sneakerheads and athletes alike. Stay tuned for the release of the "Burgundy Crush/Picante Red" colorway and elevate your sneaker game with this iconic silhouette from Nike.

Read More: Nike Cortez “White/Light Armory Blue” Officially Revealed

“Burgundy Crush/Picante Red” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a burgundy rubber sole and a white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white mesh base with burgundy suede and picante red leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is burgundy, matching the base. The laces and tongue are both white, and the tongue features burgundy Nike branding. Overall, this is an incredibly popular sneaker with a vibrant look.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Burgundy Crush/Picante Red” will be released on June 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Force 58 PRM “Thunder Blue” Coming Soon

[Via]