Nike SB Force 58 PRM “Thunder Blue” Coming Soon

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Nike SB Force 58 PRM in the upcoming "Thunder Blue" colorway. These kicks boast a sleek and stylish design that's perfect for both skateboarding and everyday wear. Featuring a clean white leather base, these sneakers exude a classic yet contemporary vibe. The blue overlays add a pop of color and contrast, creating a striking look that's sure to turn heads wherever you go. The Nike SB Force 58 PRM is designed for performance and style, with a durable construction that can withstand the rigors of skateboarding.

The premium materials and craftsmanship ensure long-lasting comfort and support, whether you're hitting the skatepark or cruising around town. With its timeless design and versatile colorway, the Nike SB Force 58 PRM is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Whether you're a seasoned skater or just looking for a fresh pair of kicks, these sneakers are sure to impress. Stay tuned for the release of the "Thunder Blue" colorway and get ready to step up your sneaker game with the Nike SB Force 58 PRM. With its sleek design and premium construction, these kicks are sure to become your new go-to for both style and performance.

"Thunder Blue" Nike SB Force 58 PRM

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are almost entirely white leather, with a dark blue Nike Swoosh. Light blue overlays create the rest of the uppers. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color. That being said, they have just enough to be noticeable and the color scheme is executed perfectly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Force 58 PRM “Thunder Blue” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $85 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

