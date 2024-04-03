Jaden Smith Teaming Up With New Balance MSFTSrep 0.01

Jaden Smith, known for his eclectic style and creative endeavors, is making waves in the sneaker world with his latest collaboration with New Balance. The New Balance MSFTSrep 0.01, was designed in partnership with Smith's MSFTSrep label. It introduces a sleek "Black/White" colorway that reflects his signature aesthetic. With a black base adorned with crisp white accents, this sneaker exudes sophistication and versatility. As Smith continues to push boundaries in both fashion and music, his collaboration with New Balance serves as a testament to his multifaceted talent. In addition to his ventures in footwear, Smith is also accompanying Kid Cudi on his new tour.

The New Balance MSFTSrep 0.01 is more than just a sneaker; it's a representation of Smith's unique vision and commitment to self-expression. With its timeless colorway and stylish design, this sneaker is sure to resonate with fans of Smith's bold and unconventional approach to fashion. Whether you're hitting the streets or attending a concert, the New Balance MSFTSrep 0.01 offers comfort, style, and versatility for any occasion. Stay tuned for the release of this highly anticipated collaboration, and step into the world of Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep with confidence and flair.

New Balance MSFTSrep 0.01 x Jaden Smith

Image via Level Shoes

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and thick black midsole with white New Balance branding on the sides. The uppers are comprised of black leather, with more black overlays. Nearer the heels, white leather takes center stage, with a white NB logo in the middle of the shoes. More branding includes the NB logo on the tongue and MSFTSrep branding on the inner side of the shoes.

More photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jaden Smith x New Balance MSFTSrep 0.01 will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Level Shoes

Image via Level Shoes

