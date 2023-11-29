What Is J Balvin's Best-Selling Album?

J Balvin is one of the biggest names in Latin music. The Columbian superstar is one of the main artists responsible for the rise of reggaeton among global audiences. He specifically helped the genre cross over into mainstream America. While he has not released an album since 2021, J Balvin has continued to be a prolific collaborator. He teamed up with Ed Sheeran for two singles, as well as working with the likes of El Alfa, Usher, and DJ Khaled.

Based on his activity on social media, it appears that J Balvin is working on new music. He also recently teased a possible collaborative album with Ed Sheeran. As we anticipate the next body of work from J Balvin, we are looking into what his biggest album to date is so far. That award goes to his third studio album, 2018’s Vibras.

J Balvin Soared With Vibras

Before 2018, J Balvin rapidly rose within the reggaeton and Latin music scenes. Vibras saw him entering the world stage. Primarily produced by close collaborators Tainy and Sky, the album includes features from Carla Morrison, Zion & Lennox, Rosalía, Wisin & Yandel, and more. Vibras's overall sound is primarily driven by reggaeton but also incorporates elements of pop and dancehall.

One of J Balvin's main goals was to elevate reggaeton globally with an entirely Spanish-sung album. During its promotion, Balvin told Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1 that "the real meaning of this album was what's going on with Spanish music that's going so global, the fact that we did an album that the beats are so amazing that you don't have to understand what we say, you just have to love the songs."

Vibras, which translates to "vibes" in English, capitalized on reggaeton's global appeal, leading to J Balvin's international and commercial dominance. It is safe to say that he accomplished his goal, bringing reggaeton to mainstream pop music, resulting in his best-selling album to date.

A Decorated Discography

Vibras is certified 8x Latin Platinum in the United States, Diamond in Brazil, and Gold in Mexico and Canada. Its sales totaled 780,000 copies sold worldwide. Most impressive about these statistics is that J Balvin's other albums have also been awarded numerous certifications in multiple countries.

His full-length collaboration with Bad Bunny, Oasis, is also 8x Latin Platinum in America, with Platinum and Gold certifications in other countries. Vibras may be J Balvin’s best-selling album, but his most recent releases, 2020’s Colores and 2021’s Jose, have earned multi-Platinum certifications in the U.S. and worldwide.

Balvin’s oldest works do not come as close to Vibras or his latest albums, but they sold quite well. His second studio album, 2016’s Energia, is Diamond and Gold in Mexico and 4x Latin Platinum in America. Nonetheless, J Balvin’s discography is decorated as he is one of the biggest names in the Latin music scene. What mainly sets Vibras apart as his best-selling album is that it includes his biggest hit single.

Vibras Is Driven By A Global Hit

The biggest song from Vibras is “Mi Gente,” the global smash hit single with Willy William. The explosive banger took the world by storm upon its release. It peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 on the Latin Songs chart, and topped the charts in most Latin American countries. A reggaeton staple, the song is now multi-Diamond and Platinum in numerous countries.

What really pushed “Mi Gente” into the global stratosphere was its famous remix featuring Beyoncé, who performed the song with J Balvin at her iconic Coachella set. “Mi Gente” and its remix helped globalize reggaeton and Latin music, finding worldwide success and breaking into American audiences. The remix is currently certified 68x Latin platinum and 2x standard platinum.

While its lead single heavily contributed to Vibras becoming J Balvin’s best-selling album, it also included other hit singles. Songs like “Machika” and “Ahora” performed well commercially, securing top 10 chart positions and Platinum plaques worldwide. Since 2018, J Balvin has released many chart-topping hit singles and diamond-selling albums, but Vibras remains his best-selling album to date.

