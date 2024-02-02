Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Receives A Release Date

The renowned Air Jordan 3 stands as an iconic creation from Jordan Brand, representing a significant part of Michael Jordan's footwear legacy. Combining simplicity with style, its mid-top shape provides excellent support. The Air Jordan 3 is distinguished by a distinctive feature – a visible air cushion in the sole, ensuring comfort during both casual strolls and athletic activities. Notably, the sneaker boasts an eye-catching element: the inclusion of an elephant print on the upper, contributing a unique and stylish texture to the shoe. In essence, the Air Jordan 3 remains a timeless classic, celebrated for its fusion of comfort and fashion.

Esteemed musician J Balvin joined forces with Jordan Brand for a noteworthy collaboration, giving rise to the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 sneaker. Infused with lively and vibrant colors, the design harmonizes with J Balvin's distinct aesthetic. The intricate palette spans hues of blue, green, and pink, extending the dynamic color scheme to the sneaker's sole. A personal touch is added with J Balvin's signature smiley face logo embellishing the heel. In essence, J Balvin's vision for the sneaker was to evoke a sense of joy and positivity, making it a vibrant expression of his unique style.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” Officially Unveiled

"Rio" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers showcase a gradient rubber sole coupled with a black midsole. Constructed from black leather, the uppers are adorned with a grey elephant print lining at the bottoms. Inspired by Rio, additional gradient features accentuate the sneaker. Notably, the left sneaker bears the Nike Air logo, while J Balvin's signature smiley face graces the right. A light yellow Jumpman logo completes the design on the tongue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “Black Volt” Releasing Very Soon: Details

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.