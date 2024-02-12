Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Light Orewood Brown” Official Photos

The Nike ACG Air Exploraid is releasing in a "Light Orewood Brown" colorway, offering a fresh twist on the rugged trail runner. This upcoming iteration features a stylish blend of light brown hues, adding a touch of sophistication to its outdoor-ready design. Built for adventure, the ACG Air Exploraid combines durability and performance to tackle any terrain with ease. Its grippy outsole and supportive midsole provide traction and stability on rocky trails and uneven surfaces. The "Light Orewood Brown" colorway adds a sleek and versatile option to the ACG Air Exploraid lineup.

Whether you're hitting the trails or exploring the urban jungle, these sneakers offer the perfect blend of style and functionality. With its reliable performance and fashionable design, the Nike ACG Air Exploraid in "Light Orewood Brown" is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to make a statement on the streets and the trails alike. Overall, don't miss your chance to step up your footwear game with the Nike ACG Air Exploraid in its newest colorway.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Restocking This Year

"Light Orewood Brown" Nike ACG Air Exploraid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved black rubber sole and a light orewood brown midsole. The uppers are constructed from a white mesh base, with white overlays. Further, the lacing system reaches the toebox for maximum support. Nike branding and ACG branding are found on the tongues and sides. Overall, this sneaker is engineered for performance and is found in a clean colorway.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Light Orewood Brown” will be released in March. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” Revealed By Andre Agassi

[Via]