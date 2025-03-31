Kim Kardashian's Skims Will Face Off Against Lana Del Rey In A Million Dollar Lawsuit

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey reacts during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Before Kim Kardashian's SKIMs, Lana Del Rey was a brand ambassador for Gucci, H&M, and Jaguar's F-Type Series.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is a billion-dollar company that has featured several high-profile stars as brand ambassadors, such as Ice Spice, Candace Parker, and Lana Del Rey. Kardashian is reportedly taking legal action against Lana Del Rey, accusing the singer of failing to properly disclose a paid post for the shapewear brand. The unlikely legal clash stems from SKIMS’ Valentine’s Day campaign, where Del Rey, known for her cinematic allure and vintage glamour, modeled the brand’s signature bodysuits and lingerie. The collaboration seemed like a perfect fit—until reports surfaced that the singer neglected to include “#ad” or “paid partnership” tags on her Instagram and TikTok posts. The Federal Trade Commission mandates such disclosures, and Kardashian, who built SKIMS into a global powerhouse, appears unwilling to let the oversight slide.

Now, the lawsuit could cost Del Rey up to $1 million in damages. If Kardashian prevails, the Born to Die singer may be paying more than just artistic homage to lost romance. Kardashian’s legal team argues that the omission misled consumers and damaged SKIMS’ brand integrity. In an industry where perception is everything, transparency matters—especially when celebrity endorsements influence millions. It is unknown if Kardashian and Del Rey will settle the lawsuit out-of-court at this time.

Lana Del Rey & Kim Kardashian Skims Lawsuit

The lawsuit has ignited debate across social media. Some insist that Del Rey should be held accountable, arguing that proper disclosures are a non-negotiable part of influencer marketing. Others see it as an excessive reaction, with one user quipping, “Kim Kardashian suing Lana for a missing #ad? Thought they were rich enough to laugh this off over brunch.”

As speculation grows, neither Kardashian nor Del Rey has addressed the lawsuit publicly. Meanwhile, the National Advertising Division has reportedly launched its own review into SKIMS’ ad practices, adding another layer of scrutiny. For now, Del Rey may need more than melancholic ballads—she might need a strong legal team. And Kardashian? She’s likely watching it all unfold, calculating her next billion-dollar move.

