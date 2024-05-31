Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving Dismantle The Timberwolves To Send The Mavs To The NBA Finals

The two stars both poured in 36 points.

The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA finals after two supreme performances from their stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavs sent the Minnesota Timberwolves home on their own court, winning the series in five games. In order to win the series 4-1, Dallas easily defeated the Timberwolves in Game 5 of their series, defeating them 124-103. Dallas started out not in the first quarter, building a lead that would remain the entire game. Luka and Kyrie incredibly both poured in 36 points in the victory and refused to give the Wolves any chance.

Doncic, who played like the best player in the world in the first quarter, was the inspiration for everything. In the first quarter, Doncic outscored the Timberwolves on his own, finishing with 20 points on 8 of 11 shots. Then, as the Wolves had a chance to make a run in the second quarter, Kyrie started going off, destroying their hope of cutting the deficit before the half. By the time Doncic rejoined the game, the Mavericks had actually increased their advantage to 20 points. Dallas finished the first half on a huge high note, outscoring Minnesota 17–4 in the last 4:30 of the second quarter to lead 69–40 going into the locker room.

Luka Doncic And Kyrie Went Off

In the first half, Doncic and Irving combined for more points than the Timberwolves scored individually. They were nothing short of spectacular. While the latter finished with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, the former finished with 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting, six rebounds, three assists, and two rebounds. Dallas shot 61 percent overall and 60 percent from three, while Minnesota shot 34.1 percent overall and 16.7 percent from three. The Timberwolves seemed to lose all fight when the lead ballooned. They were soundly defeated and never really threatened to get back into the game.