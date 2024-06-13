Brian Windhorst Goes In On Luka Doncic With Fan-Made "Meet The Grahams" Edit

Windy was fed up with Luka and it fit perfect with Kendrick Lamar's diss track.

The Dallas Mavericks have fallen into a 0-3 deficit in the NBA Finals. The Mavs rallied from a poor first half to make it a close game that could have gone either way in the end. Luka Doncic fouled out of the game with almost 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Mavs star was irate. Luka had been complaining and berating the referees all night while playing terrible defense, and many are saying his performance and decision-making are why the Mavs ultimately lost. After the game, Brian Windhorst, who was clearly fed up with Luka's antics during the game, went in on Mavs superstar.

Particularly to the disadvantage of his play and the Mavericks, Doncic was a terrible defender and was constantly barking at the referees. That culminated in the fourth quarter when, with just over four minutes remaining, Doncic fouled out after picking up his fifth and sixth fouls in rapid succession while guarding Jaylen Brown. In his absence, the Mavs were unable to finish the comeback and now trail 0-3, a point that no team has ever overcome in the NBA Playoffs. Following the game, ESPN's Brian Windhorst joined Scott Van Pelt for SportsCenter and unleashed a fiery tirade on Doncic, criticizing both his poor defensive play and his incessant whining about the officials. Fans quickly edited Windhorts Doncic's "Ether," putting the beat to Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams behind the rant.

Brian Windhorst's Goes In On Luka Doncic

While it was fantastic on its own, "Meet The Grahams" takes it up a level. Brian Windhorst mixed with Kendrick Lamar is the perfect energy for the rant. There is also a "Not Like Us" version floating around that might be even better. Windhorst was clearly frustrated with not only how Luka played but how he conducted himself throughout the game. Luka has all the talent in the world, but he complains a lot to referees and is oftentimes a no-show on defense.

The Celtics are looking to close out the series on Friday and hang up banner number 18 for their storied franchise. No one has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit, and it's very unlikely the Mavericks will break that trend. What the Mavs can do is come out with some pride, play for some respect, and not allow themselves to get swept. Overall, hopefully, Luka Doncic is on his best behavior, or we will get another Brian Windhorst diss track if he doesn't.