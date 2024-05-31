Snoop Dogg Was Loving Luka Doncic’s Trash Talk During Mavericks-Timberwolves Game 5

As Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals, Snoop Dogg enjoyed the superstar's trash-talking skills. As the Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic seemed to direct some disparaging remarks toward the rap icon, who was seated in the front row. This event was caught on camera by both the TV broadcast and spectator film from inside the arena. The Mavericks superstar could be seen saying, “Who’s crying, muthafucka?” in the direction of Snoop, who reacted by laughing.

Many people watching on TV thought the dig was aimed at Snoop, who was shown reacting to the trash talk. Subsequently, it was discovered that Doncic was indeed responding to a spectator sitting immediately behind Snoop, who had been making fun of the NBA All-Star the entire time. Snoop was spotted shaking his head in shock when Luka banked a three-pointer off the glass during the fourth quarter, demonstrating how much he loved the non-trash talk performance. Overall, Luka put on a show, and Snoop loved it.

Snoop Dogg Loves Luka Doncic’s Trash Talk

Naturally, Doncic had the last laugh as he led the Mavericks to a 123-103 victory over the Timberwolves. As a result, they will now play the Boston Celtics in the 2024 Finals, which get underway on June 6. In the first quarter, Doncic outscored the Timberwolves on his own, finishing with 20 points on 8 of 11 shots. Snoop Dogg was there to witness everything and is clearly down for Doncic’s trash talk and ability to back it up.