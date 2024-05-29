Snoop Dogg Makes History With Arizona Bowl Sponsorship

When Snoop Dogg said he would "bring the juice" to college football by hosting his own bowl game, he wasn't kidding. This bowl event, which will now be known as the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, will be the first to provide NIL deals to every player on the competing teams. “I’m happy to announce the Snoop Dogg AZ Bowl is partnering with brands that will help us be the first bowl — you hear me, the first bowl — to offer NIL money to student-athletes,” Snoop Dogg said in a clip. He continued, saying, “We will be the first bowl to do that. Let’s go, AZ. Let’s go, NCAA. Ok, Let’s go, players.”

In 2021, NCAA student-athletes were finally able to profit from their name, likeness, and image. While many bowl games provided NIL agreements to chosen players, Snoop has set the standard by promising to pay all players on both sides in his event. Kym Adair, executive director of the Arizona Bowl, stated that Snoop Dogg came up with the idea alone. Snoop has agreed to sponsor the Arizona Bowl for a number of years. Teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences will compete in his bowl game.

Snoop Dogg Gets His Own Personal Bowl Game

“Adding NIL opportunities for the student-athletes of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop is the next evolution in college sports, and we wanted to lead by example,” he said. “We can’t wait to give our players the opportunity to serve the community of Tucson during bowl week while at the same time using their name, image and likeness to rightfully earn money for themselves and their families.”

Kym Adair added, “When Snoop approached us with this idea, it was obvious that he has a deep respect and appreciation for the new opportunities afforded by student-athletes through NIL, and he wanted to show support for them by [being] the first bowl to make this type of commitment. We can’t wait to make his vision a reality.” The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will be played in Tuscon, Arizona, on December 28. Overall, it's a major move for Snoop, who is very passionate about football.

