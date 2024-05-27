Joe Budden Kept The Receipts On Old Kyrie Irving Stories

After a home victory last night, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are one game away from the NBA finals. They're up 3-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves after stealing both games on the road and they'll get the chance to sweep the Western Conference Finals series tomorrow at home. As deep playoff runs tend to, it's sparked discussion about the legacies of some of the central players. That included Joe Budden, who is weighing in on Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie has played spectacularly in the series and will almost certainly get the chance to play for his second ring in this year's finale. While Luka has potentially stolen much of the spotlight especially after his game-winning shot in Game 2, Kyrie's status is also being re-assessed. Irving continues to be a controversial figure in NBA circles mostly for his tenure on the Brooklyn Nets. While there he made multiple controversial public comments that led to him being accused of antisemitism. The first headline Budden shares reads "He's your headache now" to which he captions "best headache ever." Check out all the posts he made reasessing old Kyrie posts below.

Joe Budden Digs Up Old Kyrie Irving Hedlines

The Western Conference Finals isn't the only series currently sitting at 3-0. Earlier this week the Boston Celtics took a commanding lead over the Indiana Pacers after stealing Game 3 on the road. Jayson Tatum's Celtics remain undefeated on the road through this point in the playoffs having won 5 road games already. Later today Boston will have the chance to sweep the series. The status of the Pacers star player Tyrese Haliburton still up in the air. No team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in an NBA conference final series.

