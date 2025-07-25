Kehlani Does Not Like A Cruise On The Sea & Here’s Why

Kehlani doesn’t rock with cruises.

On Thursday morning (July 24), the chart-topping singer-songwriter took a moment to share with fans her dislike for cruises. She would elaborate on her issues with a cruise with a brief explanation that challenges the concept.

The singer’s reason against a cruise is being stuck in water. “You know what never interested me… a cruise, bitch,” Keh began.

Then, she elaborates with no desire to be stuck in water. She continued :”No part of me wants to be stuck on a big ass boat. In the middle of water that don't stop moving with people I gotta be around for days.”

The singer ended with the certification of land under her feet. She concluded, “I need my feet planted on the ground.”

Kehlani’s thoughts received mixed reactions, ranging from disagreements to suggestions. Explaining the cruise amenities, a TikTok user commented, “The five course dinners, buffets, gyms theme parks adult decks, casinos, theaters. I promise unless you on on a little charter you ain’t even seeing the same people everyday.”

Another fan credited the singer’s explanation to astrology. They commented, “This is definitely Taurus energy because no thanks..PaSS!!”

Understanding Kehlani’s destain, a user commented with facts. They said, “Cruises stop plenty of places to dock. Allows for you to explore other places and eat different foods.. but to each their own.”

Kehlani On Cruises

Kehlani’s “Folded” has quickly become one of the breakout singles of 2025, solidifying the singer’s return to emotional storytelling through stripped-back R&B. Featured on her critically acclaimed album Crash, the track pairs minimal production with raw lyricism, capturing themes of heartbreak, self-sabotage, and emotional vulnerability.

The song’s success has been fueled by both streaming momentum and viral traction on TikTok, where fans have used its confessional lyrics to soundtrack personal narratives and introspective content. Kehlani’s unfiltered vocal performance and candid songwriting have resonated deeply with listeners, many of whom see the track as one of her most intimate releases to date.

“Folded” has drawn widespread praise from critics for its clarity and restraint, allowing Kehlani’s voice to take center stage. The minimalist arrangement amplifies the emotional weight of each line, giving the track an unvarnished intensity that sets it apart from typical breakup ballads.