Kehlani is applying pressure this summer to support her new song, “Folded.” On Tuesday, June 17, the chart-topping R&B singer showcased her well-earned new gym body in an Instagram post, promoting her latest single. Flexing her toned frame with a hypnotizing fitness pose, Kehlani secures a wave of fire emojis.

Wearing a pink workout outfit by BodyWerkz, Kehlani shares a clever statement that promotes her new single, captioned, “Muscle mami summer. beating yall boyfriends up. FOLD em.”

The fitness photo led to fans flooding Kehlani’s comments with praise from fans and celebrities alike.”This photo told me to get up and go to the gym,” commented a fan.

Another fan asked for workout tips, commenting, “When you work out what workouts do you do? I'm trying to be toned up and sexy like u.”

Other fan comments correlated with the new song. One fan commented, “This song made me dig back into your distraction era,” while another wrote, “FOLD ME.. I mean.. FOLD EM.”

Kehlani Folded

Boxing star Adrien Broner complimented Kehlani’s physique, commenting, “You look amazing, friend.”

Tamar Braxton followed with, “Bomb did [fire emoji][fire emoji][fire emoji].”

Samantha The Bomb, former WWE ring announcer, described the singer’s new look as an upgrade. She commented, “Next level [heart emoji].”

Kehlani released the new song on June 11. It is a ballad about closure. The singer’s metaphor for folding clothes describes the end of a relationship and the emergence of a new you.

Lines like “I don’t need roses, just need some flowers from my garden,” blend sensuality and sadness, while “Meet me at my door while it’s still open” becomes a quiet plea. On the second hook, subtle changes in tone and rhythm deepen the emotion.

As her Instagram post continues to rack up likes and comments, her song’s popularity on TikTok has already gone viral. “Folded” appears to be destined to reach the top of the charts.