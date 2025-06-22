Kehlani Promotes New Single "Folded" With Summer-Ready Gym Bod That Can FOLD Y'all Boyfriend

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 109 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kehlani attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)
Kehlani toured the nation in 2024 with her latest album, Crash. It included the hit single "After Hours." It reached the top of the charts.

Kehlani is applying pressure this summer to support her new song, “Folded.” On Tuesday, June 17, the chart-topping R&B singer showcased her well-earned new gym body in an Instagram post, promoting her latest single. Flexing her toned frame with a hypnotizing fitness pose, Kehlani secures a wave of fire emojis.

Wearing a pink workout outfit by BodyWerkz, Kehlani shares a clever statement that promotes her new single, captioned, “Muscle mami summer. beating yall boyfriends up. FOLD em.”

The fitness photo led to fans flooding Kehlani’s comments with praise from fans and celebrities alike.”This photo told me to get up and go to the gym,” commented a fan. 

Another fan asked for workout tips, commenting, “When you work out what workouts do you do? I'm trying to be toned up and sexy like u.”

Other fan comments correlated with the new song. One fan commented, “This song made me dig back into your distraction era,” while another wrote, “FOLD ME.. I mean.. FOLD EM.”

More: Kehlani Is Waiting For Someone Special On "Folded"

Kehlani Folded

Boxing star Adrien Broner complimented Kehlani’s physique, commenting, “You look amazing, friend.”

Tamar Braxton followed with, “Bomb did [fire emoji][fire emoji][fire emoji].”

Samantha The Bomb, former WWE ring announcer, described the singer’s new look as an upgrade. She commented, “Next level [heart emoji].”

Kehlani released the new song on June 11. It is a ballad about closure. The singer’s metaphor for folding clothes describes the end of a relationship and the emergence of a new you. 

Lines like “I don’t need roses, just need some flowers from my garden,” blend sensuality and sadness, while “Meet me at my door while it’s still open” becomes a quiet plea. On the second hook, subtle changes in tone and rhythm deepen the emotion.

As her Instagram post continues to rack up likes and comments, her song’s popularity on TikTok has already gone viral. “Folded” appears to be destined to reach the top of the charts. 

Naturally, “Folded” leads to an upcoming album from the R&B singer, which is in development. The forthcoming album will follow the singer’s latest album, While We Wait 2

More: Kehlani Is Not Alone As Vic Mensa Comes To Her Aid In Protest

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Kehlani Announces New Album, Shares Release Date And Flashy Album Cover 749
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-WARNER Music Kehlani Praised By Fans For Her Abs In New Gym Video 6.4K
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals Life Kehlani's Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch 142.0K
kehlani romances Relationships Kehlani's Dating History: A Look Back At The Singer's Romances 20.1K