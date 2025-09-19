Brandy Records Vocals For Kehlani's New Hit "Folded"

Brandy is proving once again why her voice remains one of R&B’s most revered. On September 19, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she recorded new vocals for Kehlani’s summer smash “Folded,” adding her signature harmonies to one of the hottest records of the year.

The announcement came through a video Brandy shared on social media, offering fans a glimpse of her studio session. In the clip, she can be seen layering vocals while speaking on what the collaboration means to her.

“While I’m busy getting ready for the ALMOST SOLD OUT ‘THE BOY IS MINE TOUR.’ I took a little break from rehearsal to hop on the hottest song of the summer. My lil sis @Kehlani ‘FOLDED.’ Adding some Brandy sauce to the mix. Feels so special because Kehlani is truly like my little sister, and I love her so much,” she wrote.

Brandy On “Folded”

The pairing highlights the connection between two generations of R&B storytellers. Brandy, often hailed as “the Vocal Bible,” has long praised Kehlani’s artistry, while Kehlani has openly credited Brandy as a musical influence. This collaboration solidifies that mutual admiration, bridging legacy and contemporary sound in a way fans have already called a “dream link-up.”

The timing adds another layer of significance. Brandy is in heavy preparation for The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica, which has already sold out multiple stops. The fact that she carved out studio time in the middle of rehearsals underscores her tireless commitment to music and her continued impact on the culture.