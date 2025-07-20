R&B singer Kehlani is setting the record straight after persistent speculation about a visible bulge on her stomach.

In a recent Instagram Story, the 29-year-old artist directly addressed fan concerns, confirming that the raised area above her belly button is a hernia, not a tumor or any serious medical issue.

“Yes, I have a hernia. Yes, that’s the bulge above my belly button,” Kehlani wrote. “No, it’s not a tumor. That’s my intestine.”

The candid message was delivered with a mix of exasperation and clarity, as she noted she has to explain the condition “once a week” to curious followers. The post reflects both her frustration and her ongoing effort to combat misinformation surrounding her health.

Fans would immediately support the singer’s statement on social media. Familiar with the condition, a fan commented, “I had a hernia in my stomach before, and it naturally healed itself, I was supposed to get surgery and seven years later when we did another test, it was gone, and it was healed. I pray this happens for her as well.”

Another fan commented with a possible solution. They wrote, “I actually did like 4 hernia procedures today . Pull ur intestines out, tack some mesh against your abdominal wall and boom, no more hernia.”

Kehlani’s Hernia

Hernias occur when part of an internal organ pushes through a weakness in muscle or surrounding tissue. Kehlani appears to be dealing with an umbilical hernia, which causes the intestine to protrude near the navel. Though not uncommon, the condition can become more noticeable during physical activity or movement and may require surgery if it worsens.

The Grammy-nominated singer has long been transparent about her personal life, speaking openly about topics such as mental health, identity, and motherhood. This recent post continues that pattern of vulnerability—while also drawing a clear line against body-shaming or invasive scrutiny.

Kehlani’s tone in the caption was firm yet humorous, signaling that while she remains unbothered by the physical condition, she is clearly tired of the speculation. By addressing it directly, she reclaims the narrative around her body and dismisses the growing commentary circulating online.