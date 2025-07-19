News
tumors
Kehlani Clears Up Tumor Rumors Once Again, Explains Hernia Condition
Kehlani’s latest single, “Folded,” has become the singer’s fastest-growing song on the Billboard charts. It debuted at No. 76 on Hot 100.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
5 hrs ago
