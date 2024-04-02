New Release: Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Lakers" Dropping Soon

The Adidas Crazy IIInfinity, a basketball silhouette from Adidas, is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Lakers" colorway. Inspired by the iconic Adidas Crazy 1, originally designed for Kobe Bryant, this iteration pays homage to the legendary Lakers team colors. The bold black and yellow combination captures the essence of the Lakers franchise. As we look forward to the release of the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Lakers" colorway, anticipation is high among sneaker enthusiasts. The sleek design and vibrant color scheme reflect the Lakers' rich basketball legacy.

Known for its innovative design and high performance, the Crazy IIInfinity is designed with basketball players in mind. It offers both style and functionality, making it a versatile choice for athletes and sneaker lovers alike. With Kobe Bryant's influence deeply ingrained in the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity, this sneaker is more than just footwear; it's a symbol of greatness and determination. Whether you're a fan of the Lakers or simply appreciate quality basketball footwear, the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Lakers" colorway is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole with an identical yellow midsole. The upper features a black mesh base, with large yellow panels. A zip system locks the laces up and keeps your feet tight during gameplay. Also, the iconic 3 Stripes is embedded into the sides and a smaller Adidas logo is on the heels. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive color scheme with performance features, making it a top choice for basketball players.

Nice Kicks reports that the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity is releasing on April 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

