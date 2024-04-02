New Release: Adidas Crazy 98 in "Core Black" Coming Out in April

The Adidas Crazy 98, originally known as the Adidas KB8, holds a special place in basketball history as Kobe Bryant's second signature sneaker during his tenure with Adidas. Set to make a comeback, the upcoming "Core Black" colorway reimagines this iconic silhouette with a sleek and modern twist. Featuring a predominantly black base, accented with striking touches of purple and white, the Adidas Crazy 98 "Core Black" exudes a bold and dynamic aesthetic that pays homage to its legendary predecessor. Designed for performance on the court, the shoe boasts a durable construction and innovative technology to enhance comfort and support during gameplay.

As anticipation builds for the release of the Adidas Crazy 98 "Core Black," fans of Kobe Bryant and collectors of basketball sneakers eagerly await the opportunity to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. With its timeless appeal and enduring legacy, the Adidas Crazy 98 continues to inspire a new generation of athletes and sneaker aficionados. Stay tuned for the official drop of the Adidas Crazy 98 "Core Black," as this legendary sneaker makes its triumphant return to the forefront of sneaker culture.

Read More: Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Star Blue” Dropping This Month

"Core Black" Adidas Crazy 98

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black, white, and purple midsole. The upper features a black base. The iconic Adidas logo is on the sides and white accents continue into the uppers. Also, the tongues feature purple details and the Adidas logo as well. Overall, this sneaker ignites nostalgia for sneakerheads.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Crazy 98 "Core Black" is releasing on April 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Read More: New Release: Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Lakers" Dropping Soon

[Via]