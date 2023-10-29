Nike SB Dunk Low “Wheat” Dropping Very Soon

The Nike SB Dunk Low, a beloved skate shoe, is known for its comfort and style. It features a low-top design that offers freedom of movement and a timeless look. Exciting news for sneaker fans: an upcoming "Wheat" colorway is set to release for the Nike SB Dunk Low. This new color option will add a fresh twist to the classic silhouette and is expected to become a popular choice for skaters and sneakerheads alike. The Dunk Low is praised for its excellent board feel, thanks to a grippy rubber outsole. The sneaker is one that has been in style for years and will likely remain a staple sneaker.

It also features a responsive Zoom Air unit in the sock liner for cushioning during skate sessions. The "Wheat" colorway is anticipated to bring a rustic, earthy vibe to the Dunk Low, making it a versatile choice for various styles and seasons. With its durability, comfort, and a new color option, the Nike SB Dunk Low remains a top pick for both skateboarding and streetwear fashion. Stay tuned for the release of the "Wheat" Nike SB Dunk Low, as it's sure to create buzz and offer a fresh take on this iconic skate shoe. Overall, this pair is definitely worth checking out, and it’s dropping in a couple of days.

“Wheat” Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole, with a dark brown midsole. A wheat suede constructs the base of the sneakers, with more wheat overlays that give the sneaker a cohesive and complete look. The Swoosh is also found in wheat suede, and the laces feature the same color. Finally, the heels and the tongue both feature dark brown Nike branding. Overall, this pair features an all-suede look with an all-wheat look as well.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Wheat” will be released on November 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

