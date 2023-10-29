Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is a significant model in sneaker culture. It's known for its iconic design and versatile style that transcends generations. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, the Dunk Low gained popularity both on and off the court. Over the years, it became a symbol of self-expression and a canvas for collaborations, making it highly sought after. The Dunk Low's simple, clean lines and colorways have made it a staple in streetwear fashion. Its low-top silhouette provides comfort and a timeless look suitable for various outfits.

The Dunk Low's significance lies in its ability to bridge sports and style, appealing to athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike. Its enduring popularity has led to numerous limited releases and collaborations, creating a fervent collector's community. In recent years, the Dunk Low has experienced a resurgence in popularity, with various colorways and themes, attracting new and longtime fans. This model continues to be a symbol of cultural and fashion significance, reflecting the evolution of sneaker culture over the decades.

"University Gold" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a white leather base with university leather overlays and a white leather Swoosh. Also, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel, both in white and brown. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway that isn’t too vibrant. These sneakers will definitely be a hit when they drop next summer.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

