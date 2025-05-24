Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “White” Exclusive Sample Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “White” Sample is a one-off take on the beloved silhouette, blending a crisp white upper with patriotic accents. This unreleased sample mirrors many of the design codes seen on the recently launched Rare Air pairs but reimagines them through a cleaner lens.

There are no confirmed plans for a retail drop, making this a collector’s dream and a serious case of sneaker envy for the rest. Jordan Brand first introduced the Air Jordan 4 in 1989, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield.

It was the first Jordan sneaker with visible Air in the heel and mesh paneling on the upper. The silhouette quickly became iconic both on and off the court, thanks to its performance tech and timeless shape.

While the “Rare Air” versions introduce branding swaps and subtle design tweaks, this sample plays up nostalgia with clean lines and vintage-inspired details. Photos reveal a white leather upper with off-white netting and eyelets.

Blue and red touches hit the sole, while a fabric “23” patch dominates the tongue. Black heel tabs and vintage midsoles round things out. As shown in the photos, this sample isn’t about hype, it’s about heritage.

Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “White” Sample

The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “White” Sample features smooth white leather throughout the upper. Cream-colored eyelets and netting add a vintage touch. On the tongue, a red chenille patch with a bold black “23” brings retro varsity energy.

The midsole combines sail, black, and red tones, with hits of blue on the forefoot for added contrast. The outsole mirrors the classic OG-style color blocking, combining red, grey, and blue. The heel sports OG Nike Air branding in black over a white tab.

The pair is finished with aged laces and a clean, well-balanced shape that nods to Jordan Brand’s golden era.