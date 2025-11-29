Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens New Exclusive Dubai Sneaker Store

Khabib Nurmagomedov opens Send Location, a Dubai sneaker store filled with rare pairs and cultural nods to his legacy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is venturing into sneakers, even the Off White Air Jordan 1 is of the many hyped sneakers now sitting inside his new sneaker store in Dubai. The former UFC champion has officially opened Send Location, a premium boutique that dives straight into the world of rare sneakers.

The name feels fitting. It comes directly from his famous message to Conor McGregor in 2018, a moment that cemented his legacy far beyond the octagon.

The shop sits in a prime spot and brings something new to Dubai’s fast growing sneaker scene. Shelves are lined with limited releases, exclusive collaborations, and pairs that usually stay locked away in private collections.

Travis Scott drops sit next to Off White pairs, while other popular models fill out the rest of the wall. Khabib has been vocal about wanting to build something rooted in culture rather than hype alone, and the store reflects that.

There is also a clear focus on presentation as Send Location uses clean displays, warm lighting, and a layout that highlights each sneaker like a museum piece. The photos capture Khabib cutting the ribbon and greeting guests, marking the start of this new chapter.

Khabib's Dubai Sneaker Store

Send Location has a clean and modern layout that fits right into Dubai’s luxury scene. The shelves hold everything from rare Travis Scott pairs to Off White favorites, and the lighting makes each sneaker look like its own display piece.

The space leans into Khabib’s identity with an octagon inspired platform that instantly feels familiar to anyone who watched his UFC run. The textures and colors create a calm atmosphere, even with so many high heat pairs around.

Khabib’s presence shows in the details, and the store feels like a mix of his discipline and his love for simple but sharp design.

