Sneakers
Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens New Exclusive Dubai Sneaker Store
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens Send Location, a Dubai sneaker store filled with rare pairs and cultural nods to his legacy.
By
Ben Atkinson
November 29, 2025
