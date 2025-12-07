FBG Casino's Release From Prison In RICO Drug Case Gets Explanation

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Rapper Casino attends a Party at compound Nightclub on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images) PRINCEWILLIAMS2016ATLPICS.NET
Future's brother FBG Casino was caught with 21 kilograms of fentanyl and charged with possession and intent to distribute.

Future's brother FBG Casino is a free man, but many fans questioned his special release in his RICO drug case. Some folks launched snitching allegations, which he denied. But according to Complex, there are now more details about this situation that will either quell fans' presumptions or contribute to even more speculation.

Per the outlet, the Different artist had no bail upon his November 14 arrest, but the government asked on November 26 to review a decision from a magistrate judge who ordered a bond release. Authorities approved a $100,000 bond last week secured by his girlfriend's home and he went back home to his sister Britney.

Now, Casino is on house arrest with exceptions for doctors visits and court dates. There are also various other rules and regulations, such as the "active" search for employment, location monitoring, no alcohol excess, and more. Elsewhere, sources allegedly close to the rapper caught by STREETWORK85NAWF on Twitter say that his release from jail owes itself to strong legal representation, not any cooperation with police or federal agents. We will see if this ever clears up more affirmatively in the near future.

Why Was FBG Casino Arrested?

For those unaware, FBG Casino was arrested for fentanyl possession and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. Federal authorities raided an Airbnb in Forest Park, Georgia and reportedly found 21 kilograms of fentanyl at the residence, in addition to around $384K in cash from multiple sources, a handgun, a money counter, a food sealer, and other packaging items.

Prosecutors accused the codefendant in the case, David Estevan Montillo Diaz, of selling the drugs to Casino when the raid occurred. The latter reportedly tried to escape the premises, but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, FBG Casino now faces significant prison time. His charges could land him behind bars for anywhere from ten years (the mandatory minimum) or a maximum life sentence. We will see what comes of this situation and whether or not we will get more case details about the arrest or the ensuing bail negotiations. Either way, it seems like quite the wide-ranging case that could be much more consequential than any one individual.

