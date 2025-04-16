Matt Ox Breaks Silence After Arrest For Drug Charges

BY Cole Blake 1289 Views
ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Matt Ox attends the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Matt Ox originally went viral back in 2017 for dropping his breakout single, "Overwhelming," at the age of 12.

Matt Ox was reportedly been arrested for drug charges, earlier this month. He shared a picture of his mugshot on Instagram, last week, while revealing that he had already been released. "F**K THE SYSTEM! FREE THE KIDS! NEW MUSIC SOON! LOCKED ME UP FOR NUN IM BACK THO!" he wrote. When TMZ picked up on the story on Wednesday, he reposted their piece with the caption: "LMFAOOOO TMZ TRIPPIN."

According to records obtained by XXL, police picked up Matt Ox on April 5 following a traffic stop for an alleged vehicle code violation. Officers on the scene claimed to have allegedly found cups of lean in the car as well as Oxycodone and Alprazolam on Matt's person. Authorities charged the rapper, along with two other passengers, with narcotic-related offenses. Matt in particular was hit with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Matt Ox "Overwhelming"

Matt Ox is best-known for the 2017 single, "Overwhelming," which he released when he was just 12 years old. After the song blew up, he inked a record deal with Motown Records. He ended up collaborating with with Valee, Chief Keef and the late XXXTentacion on his debut album, Ox, a year later. He also contributed to XXXTentacion's song, "$$$," from his album, ?, that same year. That song has been certified platinum by the RIAA. In the time since, Ox has continued releasing music. He dropped his latest studio album, Year Of The Ox, in 2022. He's also put out numerous mixtapes, the most recent of which, I Dont Wanna Grow Up, came out in August of last year.

When No Jumper shared the news of his arrest, fans couldn't believe how old Matt Ox has gotten. "LAST TIME I HEARD THIS NAME WAS 2017 AND BRO WAS 12 YEARS OLD!! They grow up so fast," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "IS THAT KID FROM THAT ONE SONG???"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
