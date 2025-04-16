Matt Ox Breaks Silence After Arrest For Drug Charges

Matt Ox was reportedly been arrested for drug charges, earlier this month. He shared a picture of his mugshot on Instagram, last week, while revealing that he had already been released. "F**K THE SYSTEM! FREE THE KIDS! NEW MUSIC SOON! LOCKED ME UP FOR NUN IM BACK THO!" he wrote. When TMZ picked up on the story on Wednesday, he reposted their piece with the caption: "LMFAOOOO TMZ TRIPPIN."

According to records obtained by XXL, police picked up Matt Ox on April 5 following a traffic stop for an alleged vehicle code violation. Officers on the scene claimed to have allegedly found cups of lean in the car as well as Oxycodone and Alprazolam on Matt's person. Authorities charged the rapper, along with two other passengers, with narcotic-related offenses. Matt in particular was hit with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Matt Ox "Overwhelming"

Matt Ox is best-known for the 2017 single, "Overwhelming," which he released when he was just 12 years old. After the song blew up, he inked a record deal with Motown Records. He ended up collaborating with with Valee, Chief Keef and the late XXXTentacion on his debut album, Ox, a year later. He also contributed to XXXTentacion's song, "$$$," from his album, ?, that same year. That song has been certified platinum by the RIAA. In the time since, Ox has continued releasing music. He dropped his latest studio album, Year Of The Ox, in 2022. He's also put out numerous mixtapes, the most recent of which, I Dont Wanna Grow Up, came out in August of last year.