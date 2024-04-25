Matt Ox Offers Up A Menacing Banger With "Dark Matter"

Overall, Matt Ox is an artist who started out when he was just about 12-13 years old. His first track was "Overwhelming," a viral hit that was characterized by some fidget spinners and incredible production. Subsequently, the Working On Dying collective blew up and have since done production for numerous artists. Furthermore, they have a breakout star in BNYX who is now signed to Yeat's label. However, as it pertains to Ox, he has taken a different route. The kid still makes music, and is a full-grown adult now.

What makes OX's come up so interesting is the fact that he has gone on to become an underground rap darling. He dabbles in hyperpop from time to time and he also offers up some sounds that fans wouldn't have expected from his 2017 output. Recently, Ox put out a brand new track called "Dark Matter," and as you will hear below, it is an absolute banger. Ox has not lost his touch, and there is no doubt fans are going to enjoy what he is doing with this cut.

Matt Ox Has Grown A Lot As An Artist

From the blown-out production to the child-like vocals in the back, this is a song that might need to grow on you if you are not used to the sound. That said, Ox is someone who looks to push the envelope of what he can do, and that is why his core audience continues to go back to him. Hopefully, we hear more from him soon enough.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Matt Ox, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a good direction for the young artist? What would you like to hear from him in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

