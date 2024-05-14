Matt OX Tackles A Video Game-Like Beat On "MONDAY TO SUNDAY"

Ever since Matt OX exploded after his viral hit "Overwhelming" back in 2017, the youngster from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has garnered a cult following. For the last few years, he has been doing most of his work in the underground scene. His slightly unique style caught the attention of some of his contemporaries and bigger stars like Chief Keef, XXXTENTACION, Lil Gnar, and more. Also helping his following and co-signs is his production level. Still at just the ripe age of 19, he has built up quite the beefy catalog and recently he had has added to it. That is right, Matt OX is back yet again with a new single called "MONDAY TO SUNDAY."

This is already his 11th release in total, and it follows up on five April singles. Those include "DARK MATTER," "CHOPZ," "OPEN YOUR EYES," "PSYCHO BOUT THAT DOUGH," and "SLEEPLESS NIGHTS." This seventh track where he is the lead act suggests that he could be close to a new project. If that turns out to be the case, Matt OX will have his first LP since his 2023 tapes TEENRAGE and OXygen.

Read More: Meek Mill Escalates 50 Cent Feud By Taking Shots At The Rapper's Girlfriend

Listen To "MONDAY TO SUNDAY" By Matt OX

On "MONDAY TO SUNDAY" the main draw here is the beat. It has this vintage video game-like sample woven into the trap instrumental and it is quite fun. Additionally, the high-pitch synths add a nice extra layer. However, that is about where we can stop with the compliments. Matt's flow and delivery are quite forgettable and a little harsh to listen to. Fans in the Reddit thread seem to agree. One user says bluntly, "This is awful." Another is not a fan, but he can at least appreciate the effort. "Song is no good but it’s cool that Matt Ox is still trying to make it as a rapper 6+ years after his viral moment." We want to hear your thoughts, so give "MONDAY TO SUNDAY" a try above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "MONDAY TO SUNDAY" by Matt OX? Is this one of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is getting ready for another new project soon? How do you feel about the wonky beat? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Matt OX. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Ice Cube Speaks On Celebrities Endorsing Donald Trump For President