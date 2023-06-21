The massive RICO indictment which swept up much of the YSL gang including rappers Young Thug and Gunna has a new development. According to Hip Hop DX, the hearing has been delayed until at least July 12th. The delay comes as a result of defense attorney Eric Johnson’s own ongoing hearings. Johnson is representing Christian Eppinger in both the RICO case and a number of other ongoing legal matters. Last month, law enforcement seized a laptop belonging o Johnson after he was accused of using it to let Eppinger contact other YSL members who weren’t in custody.

Johnson’s original hearing related to the laptop was supposed to happen soon. But after the lawyer was in a traffic accident a few weeks ago he’s been ruled unfit to appear in court since. His hearing has been rescheduled tentatively for July 12th, after which the YSL case can presumably continue. It’s yet another delay in the trial which has remained in the public eye since over a year ago. May 9th of 2022 was when the news first went public that Young Thug and Gunna had been arrested alongside 26 other YSL affiliates.

YSL Trial Gets Delayed Again

YSL trial: A hearing about the search warrant on Attorney Eric Johnson's computer has been postponed. Johnson is dealing with medical issues related to a traffic accident he was involved in a couple of weeks ago. #YSL #YoungThug @ajc — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) June 21, 2023

Most of the discussion about the YSL RICO case in recent months has revolved around Gunna. Earlier this year Gunna took a plea deal that resulted in his release. As a part of the deal however, Gunna has to testify against other YSL members in a way that many identified as snitching. This causes a string of rappers to make public statements distancing themselves from Gunna and his alleged actions. The most recent of which was Lil Durk who didn’t mince words in an interview with DJ Akademics. Of the allegations Gunna is facing Durk replied, “that man told.”

YSL Trial aside, Gunna just dropped a new album that certainly got fans’ attention. a Gift & a Curse is a featureless 15-track album that takes a much more reserved approach than Gunna normally brings. What do you think of the newest developments in the YSL trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

