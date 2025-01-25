Lil Gnar Shares Joint Single With Rich Homie Quan "MF Boss"

Lil Gnar is one of the many artists that have been affected by the shocking passing of Rich Homie Quan last September. Many were touched by the artist's legacy and personality, with thousands paying their respects at his touching funeral service. That goes for folks beyond the music industry as well. With his passing came the posthumous release of his lengthy Forever Goin In tape. Whenever an artist passes, these sorts of difficult and tense discussions always arise. However, that seems to not be the case for this Lil Gnar collaboration "MF Boss." The Oakland native appears to have been an admirer of Quan's work, despite not having any previous work together.
But about 24 hours ago, the "Sticky Rice" MC announced that would all be changing on his social media. "Mf boss w rich homie quan, out na. Run dis up fa bro, nvr stop goin in." Lil Gnar used this caption alongside a video of them prior to his death turning up to their recording in the studio. It's clear these two had a friendly rapport with one another and fans are happy it's seeing the light of day. "QUAN GNARRR UHUH YAAAA ATL," a fan writes. Overall, it's a high octane collab, with Quan especially putting his all into his verse. This also signifies another teaser to Gnar's upcoming mixtape IN MY GLORY.
"MF Boss" - Lil Gnar & Rich Homie Quan
Quotable Lyrics:
B is for balling on b**** a** n****s (B****)
O is for opps, 'cause we steppin' on n****s (O)
S is for saving the money, got business (S)
S for the switch on the gun, on the pistol (S)
B****, I'm a boss, my whole family on payroll
