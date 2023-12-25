What Is NSYNC's Best-Selling Album?

Today, public interest has shifted away from the classic teen pop formula of the traditional boy band. However, boy bands like NSYNC heavily dominated the music scene once upon a time, releasing albums that were big enough to cause record store stampedes. Subsequently, they disbanded, only occasionally appearing together in the following years. However, the iconic boy band returned in 2023 with their fast-rising single “Better Place” from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

While this reunion may signify bigger things, like an album, for example, we can’t be sure until it actually happens. Nevertheless, their current album lineup remains evergreen, and they have all sold impressive numbers since their releases. NSYNC came out swinging in 1997, releasing their self-titled debut album that is now Diamond-certified in the US. Despite its overwhelming success, however, one other album in their discography trumps it in terms of overall sales.

No String Attached: First Week Sales

NSYNC released No Strings Attached on March 21, 2000, and it was one of the most anticipated albums of the new decade. Admittedly, their three other albums also achieved varying but significant levels of commercial success. However, neither of those albums can compare to the sales numbers of No Strings Attached. Upon its release, the album debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. It set the record for one-week sales in the US, selling 2.4 million copies within its first week of release. NSYNC held this record for 15 years before it was broken by Adele in 2015 with 25.

NYSNC Takes Over The World

In the US, No Strings Attached has sold over 11 million units, becoming 11x Platinum-certified and awarding NYSNC one of the most successful albums ever. Besides the United States, the album is also certified in 12 other countries. For selling 60,000 certified units in Argentina, it earned a Platinum certification. It is also certified Platinum in Austria for 70,000 units, Denmark for 20,000 units, and New Zealand for 15,000 units.

Furthermore, No Strings Attached has sold over 100,000 and 150,000 units in Brazil and Germany, respectively, earning Gold certifications. Likewise, it has additional Gold certifications for selling 100,000 in Japan, 75,000 in Mexico, and 40,000 in the Netherlands. The album also achieved a Gold certification in Spain for selling 50,000 units. The last of its Gold certifications comes from the United Kingdom, where it has sold 206,000 units. Finally, it is certified 7x Platinum in Canada for selling over 700,000 units.

Undoubtedly, NSYNC released one of the most defining albums of the boy band era. Interestingly, the group’s self-titled debut album is also Diamond-certified by the RIAA, as it has sold over 10 million album units. Nevertheless, despite the impressive worldwide sales of NSYNC, it is utterly decimated by the numbers of No Strings Attached. Notably, on the decade-end Billboard albums chart for the 2000s, No Strings Attached took the topmost position.

The Quintessential Boy Band

The success of No Strings Attached solidified NSYNC’s status as one of their era's most successful boy bands. It also helped solidify lead singer Justin Timberlake’s mainstream appeal, giving rise to his eventual solo stardom. The album’s lead single, "Bye Bye Bye," is an infectious pop anthem that continues to captivate audiences. It was accompanied by a visually striking music video that showcased the group's impeccable choreography.

Similarly, "It's Gonna Be Me," another standout single from the album, further solidified NSYNC's reign. With its irresistible chorus and undeniable charisma, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became a pop culture touchstone. Additionally, the other singles, “This I Promise You” and “I'll Never Stop,” also enjoyed considerable commercial success.

Altogether, these singles significantly contributed to the overall success of the album. In retrospect, No Strings Attached remains a cultural touchstone, encapsulating the spirit of the late '90s and early 2000s. Its impact on the music industry and enduring popularity among fans showcase the timelessness of the group’s music. NSYNC was a total package act, dominating in stage presence, singles, and, of course, albums.

