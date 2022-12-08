Tyler, the Creator says that his fans should “go study” all of Missy Elliott’s albums. The Igor rapper sent fans listening to her music after an exchange on Twitter, Wednesday.

Elliott had been reflecting on the making of her debut album Supa Dupa Fly. The album released on July 15, 1997, and featured some of her biggest singles, including “The Rain,” “Sock It 2 Me,” and more.

“My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album so me & Timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come,” Missy said in her tweet.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Tyler, the Creator attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Tyler quote-tweeted the post with the message: “To my younger fans, go study all her albums. pass that dutch beat still blows my mind. go watch the hot boyz video. see how she approached lick shots and gossip folks with her voice. capitol M!”

“This means so much coming from someone I view as a CREATOR himself!” Elliott wrote back in reply. “I am so humbly Grateful I love you.”

Missy’s Supa Dupa Fly isn’t the only album Tyler has praised on Twitter as of late. He also recently reflected on the 20th anniversary of Justin Timberlake’s Justified. He described listening to the project in 2002 as “one of the greatest moments of my life.”

Last month, he also praised Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury on the anniversary of its release as well. Tyler says it’s still the first album he plays in any new car.

Check out Tyler, the Creator and Missy Elliott’s Twitter exchange below.

