De La Soul’s iconic catalog of music, including their legendary 1989 album 3 Feet High and Rising, will finally be available on streaming sites later this year. The plans have been in the works since Reservoir Media purchased the group’s master recordings in 2021.

“We can’t believe this day is finally here,” the band said in a statement, “and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new”.

Kelvin Mercer, David Jude Jolicoeur, Vincent Mason, De La Soul, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Holland, 04/04/1989. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

De La Soul’s Posdnuos explained the hold up during an interview with BBC in 2016.

“Our contracts on those early albums said specifically ‘vinyl and cassette,'” he said. “The wording wasn’t vague enough to lend itself to [new] music technology.”

He continued: “So once the whole age of digital music came into play, new deals needed to be cut for those entire albums.”

All-in-all, Posdnuos says that Warner Bros. “just don’t want to deal with it.”

“They’re like, ‘Is it worth it?’ They’ve got to go through almost every song with a fine comb to make sure this sample or that sample was cleared. It’s been a very lengthy, draining process.”

The group released 3 Feet High and Rising back in March 1989. The album features many of De La Soul’s biggest songs including “Me Myself and I”, “The Magic Number”, “Buddy”, and “Eye Know.” It’s frequently cited as one of the best rap albums of all time. In 2010, the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry deemed it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

As for when specifically De La Soul’s music will be available, the group announced on social media that March 3, 2023 is the date. Check out their announcement below on Twitter.

[Via]