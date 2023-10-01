Elon Musk Fires Barrett .50-Caliber Sniper From The Hip In Viral Video: Watch

Elon Musk shared a video of himself firing a Barrett .50-caliber sniper on Twitter, Friday night. The slow-motion clip is generating tons of traffic on the site. Within 24 hours, the video has racked up over 72 million views.

"Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal," Musk captioned the video. One follower joked in response: "In the distance, you can hear anti-gun democrats screaming…" Another wrote: "How will Zuck copy this?" referencing the recent feud between the two billionaires.

Elon Musk Arrives At The Texas-Mexico Border

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) while visiting the Texas-Mexico border on September 28, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Musk toured the border along the bank of the Rio Grande to see firsthand the ongoing migrant crisis, which he has called a "serious issue." (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The post came just a day after Musk traveled to the Texas-Mexico border in Eagle Pass. While sharing pictures from the trip, Musk voiced his complaints about immigration in America. "US Border Patrol just reported the highest number of recorded illegal immigrants in history at over 260,000 this month. The full number, including unrecorded, may be over half a million per month, which is the population of Wyoming," he said.

Elon Musk Fires A Barrett .50-Cal

Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal pic.twitter.com/OkNnjWid0r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2023

While replying to a user who suggested the U.S. hire more judges and lawyers to process the immigrants, Musk shot down the idea. "We need a greatly simplified process and at least some evidence for asylum," he began. "Right now, no evidence at all is required. Just say the magic phrase 'I seek asylum' and you’re in. There simply aren’t enough qualified judges in the country to hire. The wait is 5 to 7 years! And, even if the case is lost, there is almost no repatriation. Btw, the officials at the border say that things were sensible under Obama, so this is not just an R vs D issue. They said open borders started 2 years ago."

