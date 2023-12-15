DJ Envy Denies Blackballing Nicki Minaj

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to address DJ Envy, accusing him of blackballing her and throwing a jab about his alleged real estate scam. "Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio?" Nicki wrote. "Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior. Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh... We prayed, envy 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD."

Now, the DJ has responded on The Breakfast Club, claiming that he plays her music nowadays. According to him, he previously decided not to play Nicki's music because she allegedly threatened to send people to beat a fellow DJ up for his comments on one of her albums. In solidarity, he decided not to include her in his mix.

DJ Envy Responds To Nicki Minaj's Tweet

“I ride for all the DJs. Nicki Minaj at the time got upset and said she was sending some Queens dudes up here to pretty much beat [DJ Self] up. That was wack. You can’t threaten that man for his opinion,” he explained. “The DJs are always the ones that get picked on and that gets beat up... An artist never goes at the other artist, they always say ‘Well, why the DJ played the record.’ What I said was, ‘I’m not going to play Nicki’s record until they squash that beef.'”

“I still play her music," he added. "And I’ll continue to play her music. I can’t blackball, all I can do is not play her in my mix.” Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to his most recent comments. What do you think of DJ Envy's response to Nicki Minaj's recent Tweet about him? Do you think he's in the right, or is it Nicki? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

