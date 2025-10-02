DJ Envy Fires Back At Nicki Minaj’s Blackballing Allegations

Back in 2023, Nicki Minaj accused DJ Envy of "blackballing" her over a dispute she had with DJ Self years earlier.

It's no secret that DJ Envy and Nicki Minaj have had their fair share of differences. Back in 2023, the femcee even accused the personality of blackballing her. "Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio?" Nicki wrote on X at the time. "Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior. Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh... We prayed, envy 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD."

During a recent interview with VladTV, DJ Envy shared his side of the story, noting how it all started with a dispute between Nicki and DJ Self. DJ Self had said that he preferred Cardi B's album over hers, prompting her to threaten to send people to beat him up.

DJ Envy wasn't a fan of this, and decided that he would stop playing her music on air as a result. "I just said I, as a DJ, am not playing her records. That's it," he explained. "The station plays what they want to play. They still play it. And that was a long time ago, I think that was like three or four years ago. I play Nicki records again, I wish Nicki the best."

Nicki Minaj & DJ Envy Beef

DJ Envy also addressed Nicki's "blackballing" allegation on The Breakfast Club shortly after she made it. “I ride for all the DJs. Nicki Minaj at the time got upset and said she was sending some Queens dudes up here to pretty much beat [DJ Self] up," he claimed. "That was wack."

"You can’t threaten that man for his opinion,” he continued, “The DJs are always the ones that get picked on and that gets beat up... An artist never goes at the other artist, they always say ‘Well, why the DJ played the record.’ What I said was, ‘I’m not going to play Nicki’s record until they squash that beef.'”

