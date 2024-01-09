Jada Kingdom Continues The War Of Words With Stefflon Don On "London Bed" Diss Track

We have a new beef alert for 2024! Two of dancehall's exciting voices, Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don, are trading shots. It began with the latter dropping "Dat A Dat," a song produced by Rvssian. According to The STAR, which is a popular Jamaican news source, was one of the first to report on this exchange. One of Don's shots includes this one. "Dem man full a gyal like down a dovecot / You too beggy beggy you naa ambition." There is not a whole of background information on why these two are clashing. However, Clash might have an explanation.

According to the news source, they mentioned that Jada Kingdom was pictured in public with Burna Boy. That happens to be Stefflon's ex-partner. Coincidentally, Burna is also now getting tangled in this beef. All of this comes as quite a surprise though. Clash also explained that even though they had never been too close to one another, they were cool.

Listen To "London Bed" By Jada Kingdom

Perhaps more will come out on this. But, for now, we are munching on popcorn listening to Jada and Don spit aggressively. The STAR got some bars from "London Bed." Jada raps, "Buss a move an meet mi anyweh, you coward like puss yu nu bad from noweh." The publication reported that the only reason she responded was because of her "respect and for the culture."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single and diss track, "London Bed," by Jada Kingdom? Is this the more ruthless diss compared to Stefflon Don's "Dat A Dat?" Do you think this began when Jada was photographed with Stefflon's ex, Burna Boy? Whose music do you listen to on a more regular basis? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

