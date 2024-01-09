Stefflon Don Fires Away At Jada Kingdom With "Dat A Dat"

Dancehall has provided us with some intoxicating rhythms for years. However, it seems it is becoming more popular by the day. It reaches new heights especially when two powerhouses are beefing for the whole music world to see it. That is true of Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom. The UK native got the ball rolling with "Dat A Dat." Both of these diss songs are exclusively available on YouTube and have each one is gaining traction online.

A report from Clash gave us a glimpse into why Stefflon Don decided to send some shots at Jada Kingdom. According to them, Jada and Stefflon's ex, Burna Boy, were seen out in public and photographed. This is because Jada and Burna were also a thing for a little bit during the summer of last year. However, the Jamaican talent is now partnered up with rapper Pardison Fontaine, who was previously with Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Says She's Going On Tour With Katt Williams

Listen To "Dat A Dat" By Stefflon Don

So, since Jada and Stefflon are both separated from Burna for the most part, it is not clear why these two are beefing. About 12 hours later, Jada responded with "London Bed." Both songs were produced by heavyweights as well. Rvssian got to work with Don, and Byron Messiah paired with Jada. More should unfold from this situation and we will provide you with updates when they come through.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single and diss track, "Dat A Dat," by Stefflon Don? Who had the better song out of the two and why? Do you think this beef has something to do with their ex-boyfriend Burna Boy? If not, what do you think the origin of this is? Whose music do you listen to more often? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Stefflon Don, Jada Kingdom, and Burna Boy. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Star

[Via]