Coldplay Brings Little Simz, Burna Boy And More Together For "WE PRAY"

All these artists actually work well together.

Coldplay are a strange band. They're enormously popular, and enormously experimental. They have dabbled in lots of different sounds. Yet, the Coldplay-isms creep through, and their music, as least as of late, feels inescapably safe. They have been around for decades at this point. That said, the band really tried to step out its comfort zone with its new single "WE PRAY." The single has a stellar roster of guest features, including Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI. It's truly a global endeavor, and we have to hand it to Coldplay on this one. They make the sounds of all these disparate artists work together.

The instrumental is the first thing we hear. It's made up a lot of different pieces. There's a warbling bass line underneath and a massive string section overhead. In the middle, Coldplay singer Chris Martin goes for a breathy, whispery cadence. It's not the catchiest thing in the world, frankly, but Martin's vocals kick in during the bombastic chorus. The musical tension present during the verses works much better for the flows of the guests. Little Simz sounds immaculate over the beat, as does Burna Boy. The former steals the show with a sixteen that goes by in the blink of an eye. We didn't have a collab with all these people on our 2024 bingo board, but we got a good song out of it.

Coldplay Provide A Good Foundation For The Features

