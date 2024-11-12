Travis Scott Approves Of Coldplay's Surprising "Goosebumps" Cover

Chris Martin got the co-sign.

Coldplay occupy an interesting place in the music world. They were once the biggest band in the world, and were afforded the critical acclaim that came with it. They were praised by fans and critics alike, and spent a brief moment in the mid-2000s as hip hop favorites. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had songs with both Kanye West and JAY-Z, and remains close friends with the latter. Notable though these ties may be, nobody was expecting the British outfit to cover Travis Scott during a recent show.

Chris Martin took song requests during a live performance, and one of the fans in the audience asked him to sing "Goosebumps" by Travis Scott. "Goosebumps" is about ten billion light years away from the sound and lyrical content of most Coldplay music. Especially in the 2020s, when the band has settled in as the softest of rockers. Still, Chris Martin and company gave it a go. Martin ran around the stage and the rest of the band delivered a rousing, guitar-driven rendition of Travis Scott's 2016 hit with Kendrick Lamar. Coldplay's "Goosebumps" spread like wildfire on the internet, and Scott decided to weigh in on the cover via social media.

Travis Scott Dubbed Coldplay A "GOAT" Band

Travis Scott hopped on Twitter to confirm that he was a fan of Coldplay's reimagining. "This got it," he wrote, along with an emoji of a goat. Coldplay's cool points may not be as plentiful as they were back in the day, but to have Scott co-sign them is a pretty big endorsement in 2024. The combination of Scott and Coldplay may sound odd in theory (or even in practice), but this is not the first time they have been musically linked.