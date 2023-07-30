Burna Boy & More Heat Up Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update: Stream

Travis Scott, Beyoncé, James Blake, Victoria Monét, Tyla, Roy Woods, and more also had great releases this week.

Burna Boy & More Heat Up Our "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

This was a stacked week of new music releases, and our R&B Season playlist update is here to help you navigate it. In fact, there was so much to cover across all genres that we went a bit beyond the rhythm and blues to bring you some of the best tracks to soundtrack your drive, study session, or whatever else you need the vibes for. Moreover, leading the way is Burna Boy, who dropped his new single for his upcoming album I Told Them… this week, “Big 7.” What’s more is that it’s a cohesive and well-crafted mix of his typical melodic tendencies with a more hard-hitting, boom-bap inspired drum pattern. Even though he’s known as quite the breezy afrobeat and dancehall artist, Burna’s clearly got a lot more talents in the vault.

Of course, the big event this week across all genres was Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA. His track with Beyoncé and Bon Iver, “DELRESTO (ECHOES),” is a transcendent and spacey addition to this week’s R&B Season update, bringing RENAISSANCE vibes back with a more woozy undertone. Another standout collab from this week brings a little more classic flavor. The slow-burning and sultry “Breaking Point” from Leon Thomas and Victoria Monét will be right up your alley if you’re looking for soulful chemistry.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

In addition, we also had the return of an acclaimed, mysterious, and dynamic R&B talent this week. Roy Woods’ new album Mixed Emotions is the OVO artist’s first full-length in about six years, and it’s amazing to see him back in his element. Furthermore, “That Thang” with Jada Kingdom, as well as “You Ain’t In The 6,” bring dancehall and nocturnal “trap-soul” to the forefront, respectively. Meanwhile, “Water” by Tyla is a beach-ready cut with gorgeous vocal harmonies and unsurprisingly water synthesizers.

Finally, for the least R&B-sounding (but still amazing) track of the bunch, James Blake graced us with “Loading.” Sure, he brings a lot of soul and dynamic range to his vocal performance, but the electronic and slightly garage-inspired instrumental brings its sonic beauty to a whole new level. If anything, let it be a nice change of pace from the excellent R&B that you’re going to bump. Check out our playlist above and come back to HNHH for more great music releases each week.

