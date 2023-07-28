Burna Boy Preps For Upcoming Album With New Single, “Big 7”

Burna Boy is getting ready for another takeover this year, as he recently announced his upcoming album, I Told Them…, set for an August 25 release. Moreover, he just released another single for the project, the hard-hitting but also celebratory “Big 7.” Not only that, but it seems like “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” might appear on it as well, or perhaps the remixed version with 21 Sav. Regardless, this newest track is an indicator that there’s going to be plenty more heat on this album. “Big 7” is a creative and complementary fusion of hip-hop rhythms, afrobeat-inspired instrumentation, and his classic melodic vocal stylings that results in a sunny but grounded cut.

Furthermore, there are a lot of airy synths, metallic tones, and soft piano key leads that lead this track right to the beach. However, it doesn’t strictly play into that summery sonic pallet thanks to the drums, which have a crisp, deep, and boom-bap-esque feel. The music video’s bright colors and urban setting also reflect this contrast, and it also features a lot of special cameos. There’s the legendary RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and Spider-Verse actor Shameik Moore, and they all add a nice touch of solidarity to the visual. Through it all, Burna Boy graces the instrumental with catchy vocal riffs, dynamic vocalization, and an undeniable charisma.

Burna Boy’s “Big 7”: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the Nigerian artist is turning that into a trademark of his, bringing that skill and energy to remix hit songs like Byron Messia’s “Talibans.” Considering this, I Told Them… should make for a compelling, exciting, joy-inducing, and (most importantly) fun-as-hell experience later this August. Let us know what you thought of “Big 7” in the comments below, and also post your predictions for the upcoming album. If you haven’t heard this single yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out standout lines below. Also, peep the music video above and keep checking in with HNHH for more on Burna Boy and the best news music each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Alright, RIP to Sidhu

Put your hands up, reach for thе roof if you know you f**k with me

Don’t like squares in my crew, if I call you my brother,

Then you best believe you’re stuck with me

