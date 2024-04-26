Cassidy Unleashes On Remy Ma’s Alleged Lover Eazy The Block Captain In New Diss Track

Rumors that Remy Ma cheated on Papoose with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain have been rampant for months now. It all started when Geechi Gotti made the accusation during a rap battle last summer. Since then, it's seemed to have been backed up by alleged audio recordings, witness accounts, photos, and more.

Now, Cassidy has unleashed a diss track about Eazy, "Eazy Come Eazy Go." On it, he references the cheating speculation, as well as rumors that Papoose punched Eazy in the face last year. Allegedly, Eazy got “too cozy” with Remy at an event, and was attacked by Papoose as a result. "He punched Eazy and I heard Eazy easily dropped,” Cassidy raps on his new song. "F*ck Eazy The Block/ Eazy a opp/ Me and Eazy could box/ I fight, man/ My right hand/ Knock Eazy The Block.” The diss track arrives after Eazy unveiled one of his own, “Hi Cinnamon,” earlier this month.

Cassidy Drops New Diss Track, "Eazy Come Eazy Go"

On Eazy's diss, he took shots at Cassidy as well as Hitman Holla and ARP. “You wanna battle? Cool. Eazy/ It’s versus misery/ Put down your battle price or quickly be a memory/ What happened with that battle with Free? That sh*t fell/ Them n***as f*cking paid you to sit, you for sale/ Wasn’t Remy wearing ‘Free Cass’ while you was in jail?/ had the nerve to disrespect her too, this was an L,” he rhymes.

Remy Ma, and Eazy The Block Captain, have previously denied rumors that Papoose attacked the battle rapper. Eazy has yet to respond to Cassidy's latest diss. What do you think of Cassidy taking aim at Eazy The Block Captain on his new song "Eazy Come Eazy Go"? Are you surprised or not? What about rumors that Remy Ma cheated on Papoose with Eazy? Do you think he'll respond soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

