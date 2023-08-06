Jake Paul Walks Out With Lil Durk Before Win Over Nate Diaz

Jake Paul certainly made one hell of an entrance to his fight against Nate Diaz. The two fighters had been hyping the fight since it was announced in April. However, few people knew what to expect from the actual fight itself. Many people believed that Paul would absolutely destroy Diaz, but more on that in a moment. Paul set the tone for the fight when he arrived at American Airlines Arena in a tank. Then, when it was time to enter the ring, he got an all-star walkout.

Dressed in his look from the cover of Almost Healed, Lil Durk performed “All My Life” as he walked alongside Paul to the ring. The track peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is platinum certified. It provided an impressive lead-in to the fight that, as mentioned, many expected Paul to absolutely dominate. And while Paul was the better fighter, the bout was less of the tomato can bounce-back people expected.

Paul Wins, But Diaz Holds His Own

While Jake Paul won the highly-anticipated fight, he wasn’t able to fulfill the promise he made to “do what Conor McGregor couldn’t – knock out Nate Diaz.” Paul won via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91). But, as mentioned, it wasn’t the brutal beatdown everyone was expecting. After a brutal first round from Paul, Diaz seemed to find his footing and showed some impressive inside work. “He’s tough. He’s real tough,” Paul said. “That’s what he’s known for. But tough in this sport doesn’t work.”

Of course, it wasn’t all humility from the outspoken Ohioan. “I knocked him down, won basically every round, but he’s a warrior. I had him hurt in the first round, he kept on coming. No one’s taken that much damage. All credit to my team and conditioning. Going 10 rounds in my eighth fight, it’s unheard of. Only been boxing for three years and beat a UFC legend.” Subsequently, Paul offered Diaz an MMA rematch. While a $10 million offer for such an event is currently on the table, Diaz’s indicated that it would need a bigger payday attached. Despite this, Diaz appeared interested in the offer. However, for now, Jake Paul’s legend of beating guys who aren’t professional boxers continues.

