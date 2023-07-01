Moneybagg Yo recently dropped his first project of 2023, Hard To Love, and he’s not about to let people forget about it. Moreover, the rapper recently posted a PSA on social media about people trying to get to his level, although it came from the comfort of his vacation home’s room in the Caribbean island of Anguilla. In fact, he hilariously didn’t even know how to pronounce its name, calling it “An-goo-la” and laughing at his own slip-up. Also, Moneybagg included a video of Ari Fletcher twerking for the camera as his own way of hyping up his boo and flexing on his detractors. It seems like he’s having a great time, but he made it playfully clear that when he gets back, it’s with a vengeance.

“Aye, man, PSA, man” Moneybagg Yo said while lying in his bed. “You n***as can’t f**k with a baby picture of me. As you can see, I’m on vacation right now, but when I get back across that water, I’m applying real pressure to this s**t. I see y’all caught amnesia. ‘Oh, he don’t do this, this, and that…’ Man, it’s the largest s**t in the world, man. I tried to told you, n***a.”

Moneybagg Yo’s PSA

Of course, the Memphis MC is actually going to be very busy once he gets back from his Anguilla vacation. Furthermore, tickets went on sale this week for his “Larger Than Life” tour this summer with Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt on alternating dates. If you’re interested in popping out, it begins on August 3 in Orlando, Florida. Then, it goes through the United States until wrapping up on September 30 for a hometown show in Memphis, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, his inclusion of Ari Fletcher isn’t the biggest show of love he gave this week. The 31-year-old artist bought Fletcher a pink and heart-shaped diamond ring for her birthday, and its reveal post is when he shared the clip of her twerking. Hopefully they keep enjoying their time overseas, and hopefully Moneybagg is coming through with some more heat soon. Check out his tour details below and stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Moneybagg Yo.

