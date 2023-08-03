Devin Haney Has Weapon Charges Dropped

Devin Haney will not face any legal consequences for his concealed weapon arrest last month. The fighter was detained after a traffic stop on July 12. Law enforcement had pulled Haney for an “unsafe lane change” and “failure to use a turn signal”. However, the charges escalated after officers reportedly found a semi-automatic pistol in Haney’s vehicle.

Furthermore, while Haney was not driving, the driver voluntarily disclosed that there was a firearm in the vehicle. After removing Haney and his security from the vehicle, officers reportedly found the gun under the driver’s seat. Furthermore, The gun was found to be registered to Haney and the boxer was arrested on felony possession of a concealed weapon. While Haney received bond, If found guilty, he could have faced up to one year in jail and a $1000 fine, per the California penal code.

DA Chooses To Drop Charges

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 20: Devin Haney celebrates after defeating Vasyl Lomachenko of Ukraine during their Undisputed lightweight championship fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

However, Haney will face no charges over the incident. “The DA rejected to file charges due to insufficient evidence,” Bill Haney, Devin’s father and trainer, told ESPN. Haney is now a free man, though he will likely be more careful with his firearm in the future. He avoids the jail sentence that befell fellow boxer, Gervonta Davis. Davis spent 72 days in jail for his role in a 2020 hit-and-run.

With his legal issues out of the way, Haney can now turn his attention to his next fight. The 30-0 fight successfully defended his undefeated lightweight title against Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. Now Haney will move up a weight class to junior welterweight. His debut, announced July 28, will see him take on 29-1 Regis Prograis. Furthermore, Prograis’ WBC title will be on the line in the fight. He chose the fight with Prograis over a lightweight title defense against Shakur Stevenson. Haney v Prograis is set for October 28 in Las Vegas.

