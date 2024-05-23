Josh Giddey's Police Probe Into Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With A Minor Is Over: "Unable To Corroborate Any Criminal Activity"

The NBA has closed its own investigation into the Josh Giddey allegations after reaching a similar conclusion as the Newport Beach Police Probe, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This comes four months after Newport Beach police announced that their probe had been "unable to corroborate any criminal activity" against Josh Giddey, 21, of The Oklahoma City Thunder, regarding online allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. In late November, the accusations made against Giddey became public on social media. An anonymous social media user said that the girl who was spotted with Giddey in pictures and videos was a junior in high school at the time of the since-deleted post. The social media account was deleted after the post was made.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had stated in early December that the league's probe would "take a back seat" to the police's process, and on November 29, Newport Beach police started an inquiry. Giddey has refrained from responding to the accusations. During the Thunder's postseason run to the Western Conference semifinals, he stayed with the team and averaged 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Josh Giddey Investigation Is Now Closed

The basketball community and beyond were rocked by the Josh Giddey allegations. The involved claims of improper contact with Livv Cook, a minor, was a shocking development. When images and videos of Giddey with a young woman appeared on social media, the dispute broke out. Additionally, there have been rumors that the girl, Livv Cook, was just fifteen years old, which suggests a wrong kind of connection. Josh Giddey has stayed quiet throughout the whole ordeal. Many fans wondered why there was no punishment for the allegations. After all, the league had been so swift to punish other players for far less problematic things.

Josh giddey's name is on the trading block in OKC. The Thunder made waves when they claimed the No. 1 seed in the west in an unexpected season. Giddey recently remarked on how tough the season was on him and how he was benched in the payoffs. They will be looking to add another star alongside its MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey might find himself a part of a trade for a bigger and better player. Overall, the Giddey situation is finally over.

