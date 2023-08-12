Ex-Kanye West Employee Claims Barefoot Pictures From Italy Are A PR Stunt

Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori have been spotted all over Italy in recent weeks. In many of the instances, West has been seen without footwear. This has included dinner at an upscale hotel, a visit to a gelato shop, and even an ill-fated Travis Scott concert. Their barefoot escapades have even extended to a visit to a fabric factory in Prato East.

However, is there meaning to the shoeless choice? Yes, according to one former Kanye employee. Jason Lee is currently the host of Hollywood Unlocked. However, he also spent seven months working as Kanye’s Head of Media and Partnerships until he quit last October. To Lee, the barefoot trend is nothing more than a PR stunt.

Is Kanye Looking To Make Himself Relevant Again?

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye’s feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture. He continued, “I think it’s a smart and strategic move. I wouldn’t be surprised if the next time we saw shoes on his feet it would be a project that he designed,” Lee told Page Six. This idea that Kanye is trying to prove that he is bigger than his canceling. This comes amid reports that Kanye is getting another chance on Twitter. He is also reportedly making a “fashion” comeback.

“Kanye who hasn’t rejoined the platform yet but is planning to do so will operate within the very specific policies that we have established that we’re clear on and everyone listening on Spaces can access themselves. We also have to remember what’s at the core of free expression. You might not agree with what everyone’s saying. We want to make it a healthy debate and discourse but free expression at its core will really only survive when someone you don’t agree with says something you don’t agree with… So deciding certain people are good or bad are not a universal thing,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a statement that showed a distinct lack of understanding of the core principles of free expression.

